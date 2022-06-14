‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ on Peacock June 24
By Michael Malone published
Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt in film cast
Downton Abbey: A New Era premieres on Peacock June 24. Simon Curtis directed the film, which brings back the cast of the hit program. The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern.
All six seasons of Downton Abbey are on Peacock, along with the 2019 Downton Abbey film, about the king and queen visiting the estate, and a 2016 special called The Manners of Downton Abbey. The series wrapped in 2016.
Peacock offers a 24/7 Downton Abbey streaming channel.
A New Era, which arrived in theaters May 20, follows the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie, while other members of the family go on an adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past.
Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and produced the film, with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.