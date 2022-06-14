‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ on Peacock June 24

Downton Abbey: A New Era premieres on Peacock June 24. Simon Curtis directed the film, which brings back the cast of the hit program. The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern.

All six seasons of Downton Abbey are on Peacock, along with the 2019 Downton Abbey film, about the king and queen visiting the estate, and a 2016 special called The Manners of Downton Abbey. The series wrapped in 2016.

Peacock offers a 24/7 Downton Abbey streaming channel.

A New Era, which arrived in theaters May 20, follows the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie, while other members of the family go on an adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past.

Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and produced the film, with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. ■