Download Data Shows Netflix Drop, Disney Gain, Record for Paramount

Global downloads of the Netflix app fell in September, while Disney Plus saw gains and Paramount Plus recorded records, according to a scorecard published by analyst Vijay Jayant of Evercore ISI.

Overall SVOD downloads were up 13% from a year ago in September, with Netflix taking a 26% share, topping Disney’s 25% share.AVOD downloads were up 30% in September, with Pluto TV having the largest share at 37%.. Virtual MVPD downloads were up 42% in the quarter, led by YouTube TV.

Jayant said Netflix global downloads dropped 22% in September compared to a year ago and down 6% in the third quarter. The analyst said Netflix faced a tough comparison with a year ago, when people were clamoring to watch Squid Game.

But Jayant said that despite the negative download trend, He expects that when Netflix reports its third-quarter earnings, net subscribers additions will be up 1 million, in line with the company’s guidance to investors. He also says that he expects subscriber growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter because of a strong content slate.

Jayant said he sees strong gains at Disney. Downloads for Disney Plus minus the Hotstar service in India were up 97% in September and 39% in the quarter. When adding in Hotstar, Disney set a record for best month and quarter since losing the IPL cricket league.

For the third quarter, Jayant expects Disney to report 6 million net ads for Disney Plus without Hotstar, including 4 million new international subs and 2 million additional domestic subs. He noted enthusiasm for the content on display on the recent Disney Plus Day.

HBO Max downloads moderated in September after flying high in August thanks to the launch of House of the Dragon, the prequel to HBO’s Game of Thrones. Jayant said he still expects HBO Max to add 2 million subscribers in the quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s other streaming service, Discovery Plus saw download decrease 21% month over month and 41% year over year–hitting their lowest levels since Discovery Plus was launched in January 2021. Marketing spending is down as the company gets ready to launch a service that consolidates Discovery Plus and HBO Max.

Paramount Plus set a record for monthly and quarterly downloads in September and the third quarter. Paramount will have a stronger content offering in the fourth quarter, Jayant added, including the NFL, Tulsa King, Criminal Minds: Evolution and Top Gun Maverick. ■