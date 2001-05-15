Downey won't do jail time
Prosecutors won't file criminal charges against actor Robert Downey Jr. in his latest drug arrest last month, despite forensic tests showing that he had cocaine in his system, Reuters reports.
A California Corrections Department spokesman said Monday the conditions of Downey's parole would be tightened but that officials were not planning to lock him up again. Downey remains on parole from a one-year prison stay that ended last August on a previous conviction for cocaine possession. He checked himself into a drug rehab center after his most recent arrest in Los Angeles.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.