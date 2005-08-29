Downey Upped At NBC Entertainment

NBC has promoted Greg Downey to VP, network and branded entertainment business affairs, for NBC Entertainment. Downey was promoted from director of business affairs for NBC Entertainment.

Downey will now handle business affairs for both NBC and the NBC Universal cable branded-entertainment groups. He also will handle day-to-day business affairs matters across all dayparts.

Downey joined the company in 2003 from the United States Olympic Committee, where he worked in both business development and marketing.