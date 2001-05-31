Downey strikes deal for year in rehab

Actor Robert Downey Jr. will plead no contest to two drug charges and enter a rehabilitation program for up to a year in a deal with prosecutors, Reuters reports.

Under a tentative deal with Riverside County, Calif. prosecutors, reached in the last few days after Downey hired a new set of lawyers, the actor would avoid returning to prison, attorney Michael Adelson told Reuters late Wednesday. Downey, 36, is expected to formally enter his no contest plea to one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor drug charge at a court hearing on July 16.

The charges stem from Downey's second arrest in two years on drug charges. His latest arrest put the kibosh on a brief comeback in a recurring role on Fox's Ally McBeal.