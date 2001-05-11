Downey had cocaine in system

Actor Robert Downey, Jr. had cocaine in his system at the time of his arrest last month in suburban Los Angeles, police said on Thursday night, Reuters reports.

Culver City police said toxicology reports on samples voluntarily submitted by Downey on the evening of his April 24 arrest "showed the presence of cocaine." Downey, 36, who has been in a five- year fight with drug addiction, checked himself in to a private treatment facility immediately after his latest arrest.

Downey is due in court next Tuesday to face what police say will be a charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance.