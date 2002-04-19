Down week for syndie shows

For the week ending April 7, most syndicated shows trended down.

That may be attributable to the post-holiday-week letdown, when the kids who

had been home from school for the spring/Passover/Easter break were back in

class instead of in front of a TV.

Only one of nine first-run rookie strips improved its rating -- Telepictures

Productions' new late-night dating strip, Elimidate, up 6 percent to a 1.7, equaling

its personal best.

The top rookie continues to be Texas Justice, despite a 5 percent

decline to a 2.1.

King of the Hill was the only one of the top-five

sitcoms to improve its rating. The show came in fourth, up 3 percent to a 3.6.

The top sitcom continues to be Friends, down 1 percent to a 7.

On the talk front, none of the top four managed gains.

Oprah was the

leader, unchanged at a 6.2. Live with Regis and Kelly was second, but

down 10 percent to a 3.5. Maury was down 16 percent to a

3.1.