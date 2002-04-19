Down week for syndie shows
For the week ending April 7, most syndicated shows trended down.
That may be attributable to the post-holiday-week letdown, when the kids who
had been home from school for the spring/Passover/Easter break were back in
class instead of in front of a TV.
Only one of nine first-run rookie strips improved its rating -- Telepictures
Productions' new late-night dating strip, Elimidate, up 6 percent to a 1.7, equaling
its personal best.
The top rookie continues to be Texas Justice, despite a 5 percent
decline to a 2.1.
King of the Hill was the only one of the top-five
sitcoms to improve its rating. The show came in fourth, up 3 percent to a 3.6.
The top sitcom continues to be Friends, down 1 percent to a 7.
On the talk front, none of the top four managed gains.
Oprah was the
leader, unchanged at a 6.2. Live with Regis and Kelly was second, but
down 10 percent to a 3.5. Maury was down 16 percent to a
3.1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.