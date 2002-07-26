Trending

Down day for AOL Time Warner

By

AOL Time Warner Inc. shares plunged 15 percent in the wake of the company's
admission that the Securities and Exchange Commission is snooping into its accounting
practices.

AOL shares, once topping $100 apiece, hit $9.64, a four-year low.

AOL Time Warner chief Richard Parsons Thursday told company-owned Cable News Network the accounting "was
proper."