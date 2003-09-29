Dow Jones Reporters Boycott CNBC

Dow Jones & Co. reporters, including at The Wall Street Journal and

Barrons, last week began a boycott of appearances on CNBC.

The reporters are negotiating a new contract with Dow Jones, and they complained that

the company is paid millions of dollars for CNBC’s access to reporters, but reporters "generally

aren’t paid anything extra for their appearances."

They aren’t looking to get a piece of the CNBC money as part of the contract,

Communications Workers of America spokesman Jeff Miller said, adding, "I think it’s just

their way of protesting the problems they are having generally with the

negotiations."

The two sides were still negotiating at press time.