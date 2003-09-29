Dow Jones Reporters Boycott CNBC
Dow Jones & Co. reporters, including at The Wall Street Journal and
Barrons, last week began a boycott of appearances on CNBC.
The reporters are negotiating a new contract with Dow Jones, and they complained that
the company is paid millions of dollars for CNBC’s access to reporters, but reporters "generally
aren’t paid anything extra for their appearances."
They aren’t looking to get a piece of the CNBC money as part of the contract,
Communications Workers of America spokesman Jeff Miller said, adding, "I think it’s just
their way of protesting the problems they are having generally with the
negotiations."
The two sides were still negotiating at press time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.