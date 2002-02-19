Dove-Peacock fight may get April hearing

The arbitration proceeding triggered by Paxson Communications Corp.'s charge

that NBC violated the terms of their strategic alliance could come in April, the

parties said.

The arbitrator in the case has been selected -- San Francisco Federal Judge

Charles Renfrew.

Paxson said NBC violated the alliance by agreeing to buy Telemundo

Communications Group Inc., and Paxson should be allowed to terminate its

agreement with NBC, which gives NBC a 32 percent stake in Paxson with options to

purchase the rest over seven years.