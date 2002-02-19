Dove-Peacock fight may get April hearing
The arbitration proceeding triggered by Paxson Communications Corp.'s charge
that NBC violated the terms of their strategic alliance could come in April, the
parties said.
The arbitrator in the case has been selected -- San Francisco Federal Judge
Charles Renfrew.
Paxson said NBC violated the alliance by agreeing to buy Telemundo
Communications Group Inc., and Paxson should be allowed to terminate its
agreement with NBC, which gives NBC a 32 percent stake in Paxson with options to
purchase the rest over seven years.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.