Dove Broadcasting Acquires Nashville Independent Station

Dove Broadcasting is paying $4 million for WJFB, an independent station in Nashville. The seller is Bryant Broadcasting.

Licensed to Lebanon, Tennessee, the station airs on channel 44, showing Christian programming. WJFB’s call letters come from founder Joe F. Bryant.

Dove Broadcasting is a Christian broadcaster based in South Carolina, which also owns WGGS in Greenville, South Carolina.

Patrick Communications represented the seller in the transaction.