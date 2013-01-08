Doutre-Jones Takes Over KTVX-KUCW Salt Lake

Richard Doutre-Jones has been named vice president and

general manager at Nexstar's KTVX-KUCW Salt Lake City. He starts immediately

and reports to Brian Jones, co-COO of Nexstar.





Nexstar acquired the stations from Newport Television last

year.





Doutre-Jones began his career at KBHK (now KBCW) San

Francisco in 1983, moving up to general sales manager and station manager. In

2001, he was vice president and general manager of XETV and XHUPN (now XDTV)

San Diego. Most recently, Doutre-Jones was vice president of Jones Broadcast

Group while also operating RDJ Global, providing consulting and M&A

advisory services to broadcast, media, technology and finance companies.





"Richard has an impressive industry background with

extensive experience in station management, local news production and

programming, and strategic planning and positioning across multiple media

platforms," said Brian Jones. "In addition to leading teams that

delivered effective marketing solutions for local and national advertisers, he has

a proven long-term record of creating new revenue-generating opportunities by

implementing innovative programming strategies and unique web/mobile

concepts."





Doutre-Jones met his wife at BYU in Salt Lake City, where he

played football. Their two oldest sons attended college there, and a third son

will return to BYU after completing his Latter Day Saints mission this summer.





"I have deep ties to the Salt Lake City area and the

local communities throughout Utah, where many immediate and extended family

members, as well as close business and personal friends reside," he said.

"I am thrilled to be working with the exceptional teams at KTVX and KUCW

and will utilize the management experience and relationships built over my

career to generate results."