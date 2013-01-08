Doutre-Jones Takes Over KTVX-KUCW Salt Lake
Richard Doutre-Jones has been named vice president and
general manager at Nexstar's KTVX-KUCW Salt Lake City. He starts immediately
and reports to Brian Jones, co-COO of Nexstar.
Nexstar acquired the stations from Newport Television last
year.
Doutre-Jones began his career at KBHK (now KBCW) San
Francisco in 1983, moving up to general sales manager and station manager. In
2001, he was vice president and general manager of XETV and XHUPN (now XDTV)
San Diego. Most recently, Doutre-Jones was vice president of Jones Broadcast
Group while also operating RDJ Global, providing consulting and M&A
advisory services to broadcast, media, technology and finance companies.
"Richard has an impressive industry background with
extensive experience in station management, local news production and
programming, and strategic planning and positioning across multiple media
platforms," said Brian Jones. "In addition to leading teams that
delivered effective marketing solutions for local and national advertisers, he has
a proven long-term record of creating new revenue-generating opportunities by
implementing innovative programming strategies and unique web/mobile
concepts."
Doutre-Jones met his wife at BYU in Salt Lake City, where he
played football. Their two oldest sons attended college there, and a third son
will return to BYU after completing his Latter Day Saints mission this summer.
"I have deep ties to the Salt Lake City area and the
local communities throughout Utah, where many immediate and extended family
members, as well as close business and personal friends reside," he said.
"I am thrilled to be working with the exceptional teams at KTVX and KUCW
and will utilize the management experience and relationships built over my
career to generate results."
