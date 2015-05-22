Doug Sutton Named GM at WUPV Richmond

Doug Sutton has been named general manager and general sales manager of WUPV Richmond. Sutton comes from WHDF Huntsville, where he was general manager. Both stations are CW affiliates.

Raycom Media’s WWBT Richmond provides services to WUPV, which is owned by American Spirit Media. “We are very fortunate to find a person with so much pertinent leadership experience to lead CW Richmond,” said Don Richards, Raycom group VP.

Prior to WHDF, Sutton was the new business local sales manager at WBMA Birmingham, and had been director of marketing and new business development for WLFL/WRDC Raleigh.

“A top performing CW affiliate, coupled with my family's roots in North Carolina and Virginia, triggered my move back to the mid-Atlantic after so many great years in Alabama,” said Sutton. “I am truly honored to join such a dedicated, creative team that is committed to serving the community and our clients. Richmond and WUPV already feel like home.”