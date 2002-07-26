Double take at the Apollo
Western International Syndication has targeted fall 2003 for the launch of
its The Best of It's Showtime at the Apollo, a one-hour weekly.
It is not to be confused with one-hour weekly Showtime at the Apollo,
which Western already syndicates.
The new series is actually 22 shows plucked from the library, highlighting
top performances and performers.
The show is being sold on a barter basis, with the syndicator and station
each getting seven minutes of commercial time to sell.
