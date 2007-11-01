Double Duty Works for Jimmy Kimmel

ABC may want to consider putting Jimmy Kimmel on a constant regiment of sleep deprivation after his late-night show drew its largest weekly audience ever last week as he worked on both coasts.

During a week in which he pinch-hit for Regis Philbin every morning in New York and then flew back to Los Angeles for Jimmy Kimmel Liveeach night, his 12:05 a.m. show averaged 2.05 million viewers. That show-record figure was up 18% over the same week last year.

The stunt also may have helped the 18-49 demo, as the show inched up 17% (from a 0.6 to a 0.7) compared with the same week last year.

Kimmel also continues to grow its overall audience season to date, as the show is averaging 1.89 million viewers compared with 1.85 million to this point last season.