Double dipping

The National Association of Broadcasters last week filed suit to stop the recording industry from seeking extra royalties from radio stations' Web simulcasting. "NAB members may face substantial hardship, in that radio stations may incur considerable copyright liability," the trade association said in a suit filed with the federal court in Manhattan.

The NAB' s legal action was meant to head off two federal Copyright Office proceedings launched at the request of the Recording Industry of America. The Copyright Office is considering an RIAA petition asking the agency to rule that copyright liability applies to Webcasts as well as traditional radio broadcasts. Comments to the Copyright Office are due by April 17.