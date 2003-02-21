Dotson saves and donates

NBC News Correspondent Bob Dotson, long considered one of the top writers in

TV news, has given thousands of scripts, tapes, notes and drafts from his

30-plus year career to the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord College of

Journalism and Mass Communications.

Dotson's career-long observations and reports will be on display at the

school's 2003 McMahon Symposium Monday, Feb. 24, where he will be keynote

speaker.

The Dotson collection -- which reportedly filled nearly 200 cases weighing 15

tons -- will be housed at the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Dotson worked in Oklahoma City TV from 1969 through 1975.