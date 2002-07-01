Dotcast wins FCC OK

A Mountain View, Calif.-based company won government approval to help broadcasters

launch a digital service over current analog spectrum.

Dotcast Inc. said it will allow broadcasters to transmit movie trailers,

music, games and information -- using subcarrier portions of the

vertical-blanking interval -- to viewers with decoder boxes.

Monday's approval gives Dotcast the right to take advantage of a 1996 rule allowing

broadcasters to add Federal Communications Commission-certified ancillary

transmission services without each station having to individually petition the

commission.

Dotcast said its system can transmit at 4.7 million bits per second -- well

above the FCC's definition for broadband-data service. The company said it has

raised $100 million and it can reach a 200-station, nationwide footprint through

deals with Paxson Communications Corp., ABC and PBS National Datacast, a

for-profit PBS subsidiary.

Under conditions of Dotcast's approval, TV stations employing its

services may not suffer degradation of program-related signals, increase the

width of a channel beyond the standard 6 megahertz, exceed emission limits or

create interference to adjacent or co-channel stations beyond the amount created

by transmission of standard video programming.