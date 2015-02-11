Dorrego Named Fox Television Stations Senior VP, CFO

Joseph Dorrego has been named senior VP and chief financial officer for Fox Television Stations (FTS), announced Jack Abernethy, chief executive officer, FTS. Reporting to Abernethy, Dorrego will oversee all financial functions for the station group.

Dorrego had been VP of investor relations for 21st Century Fox.

“Joe is a well rounded financial executive and a proven leader," said Abernethy.

Prior to his role in investor relations, Dorrego was VP of finance, overseeing 21st Century Fox’s financial planning and analysis functions. He began his tenure at 21st Century Fox (then News Corporation) in 2004 as director of SEC reporting and accounting policy.

“I am excited to be part of the Fox Television Stations’ leadership team at such a dynamic time in the media industry,” said Dorrego. “I look forward to working with Jack and the FTS team to best position the business for the future.”