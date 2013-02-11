Dorner Manifesto Salutes KCBS Anchor Harvey
Pat Harvey, and KCBS Los Angeles, scored an exclusive
sit-down with Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck regarding the
hunt for alleged police killer Christopher Dorner that ran 5 p.m. Feb. 9. The
interview was on the heels of Dorner citing Harvey, among other TV journalists,
in his rambling "manifesto" published on Facebook.
"Pat Harvey, I've always thought you carried yourself
professionally and personally the way a strong black woman should," wrote
Dorner. "Your articulation and speech is second to none. You are the
epitome of a journalist/anchor. You are America."
Dorner singles out many American celebrities in the post,
including Tim Tebow, Bill Cosby, Larry David and Charlie Sheen. He presumably
watched a lot of TV news, mentioning several broadcast journalists in the
manifesto.
"Willie Geist, you're a talented and charismatic
journalist," wrote Dorner, who then urged Geist to "stop with the
talk show shenanigans."
"Chris Matthews, Joe Scarborough, Pat Harvey, Brian
Williams, Soledad Obrien, Wolf Blitzer, Meredith Viera [sic], Tavis Smiley, and
Anderson Cooper, keep up the great work and follow Cronkite's lead," he
wrote.
A former Los Angeles police officer, Dorner remains at large
-- wanted in the deaths of three people, including a police officer. Los
Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announced a $1 million reward for
information leading to Dorner's capture.
In his interview with Harvey, Chief Beck said he is
reopening the disciplinary case that resulted in Dorner's termination from the
LAPD. "I'm not doing this to appease him. I'm doing this so the community
has faith in what the police department does," Beck told Harvey.
Beck also told Harvey, an African-American, he chose to
speak with her to best reach out the African-American community in Los Angeles.
Dorner claimed the LAPD unfairly targeted African-Americans.
Harvey was named co-anchor of KCBS's 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts
in 2010. She joined the station after 20 years with sister station KCAL.
