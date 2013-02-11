Dorner Manifesto Salutes KCBS Anchor Harvey

Pat Harvey, and KCBS Los Angeles, scored an exclusive

sit-down with Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck regarding the

hunt for alleged police killer Christopher Dorner that ran 5 p.m. Feb. 9. The

interview was on the heels of Dorner citing Harvey, among other TV journalists,

in his rambling "manifesto" published on Facebook.





"Pat Harvey, I've always thought you carried yourself

professionally and personally the way a strong black woman should," wrote

Dorner. "Your articulation and speech is second to none. You are the

epitome of a journalist/anchor. You are America."





Dorner singles out many American celebrities in the post,

including Tim Tebow, Bill Cosby, Larry David and Charlie Sheen. He presumably

watched a lot of TV news, mentioning several broadcast journalists in the

manifesto.





"Willie Geist, you're a talented and charismatic

journalist," wrote Dorner, who then urged Geist to "stop with the

talk show shenanigans."





"Chris Matthews, Joe Scarborough, Pat Harvey, Brian

Williams, Soledad Obrien, Wolf Blitzer, Meredith Viera [sic], Tavis Smiley, and

Anderson Cooper, keep up the great work and follow Cronkite's lead," he

wrote.





A former Los Angeles police officer, Dorner remains at large

-- wanted in the deaths of three people, including a police officer. Los

Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announced a $1 million reward for

information leading to Dorner's capture.





In his interview with Harvey, Chief Beck said he is

reopening the disciplinary case that resulted in Dorner's termination from the

LAPD. "I'm not doing this to appease him. I'm doing this so the community

has faith in what the police department does," Beck told Harvey.





Beck also told Harvey, an African-American, he chose to

speak with her to best reach out the African-American community in Los Angeles.

Dorner claimed the LAPD unfairly targeted African-Americans.





Harvey was named co-anchor of KCBS's 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts

in 2010. She joined the station after 20 years with sister station KCAL.