Dorfler Named CFO of NBC Owned Stations

Christine Dorfler, vice president of finance for WNBC New York, has been named chief financial officer of the NBC Owned Television Stations, with "financial oversight for NBC's 10 owned stations and their various platforms and lead business strategy for the stations around all core financial processes," said NBC in a statement. She will report to Valari Staab, group president.

"Christine has an exceptional reputation among her peers at our stations for being a leader with strong financial skills and an emphasis on achieving results. She's also highly regarded as a particularly good manager," said Staab. "I am confident she is the right strategic partner for our stations as we work to increase our position in the markets we serve."

Dorfler has worked at NBCUniversal for nearly a decade, most recently at the group's NBC and Telemundo stations in New York. Previously, she was director of finance for NBCUniversal's Digital Media Group and the director of programming finance for USA Network and SyFy.

She began her career with NBCUniversal as manager of financial planning and analysis in the corporate finance department.

A United States Army veteran who served four years as a military intelligence officer in Europe, Dorfler supported peacekeeping operations in both Bosnia and Albania.