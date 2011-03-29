Doreen Wade Tapped For WSMV GM

Former Freedom Broadcasting President Doreen Wade has been named vice president and general manager at Meredith's WSMV Nashville. She succeeds Elden Hale, who has retired.

Wade was named president of the Freedom group in 2002, and left when Thomas Herwitz took over as president last November. Wade had been responsible for the daily operations of stations in Florida, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas. Before that promotion, Wade had managed Freedom's stations in West Palm Beach and Albany, NY. Her management career started at WLNE Providence.

"Doreen possesses extensive local experience and a successful track record in broadcasting management. She is a loyal and committed leader, and I have no doubt that she will mesh well with our dedicated employees at WSMV," said Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith's Local Media Group. "These attributes, and her proven ability to increase ratings and grow revenues, makes her the right fit for Meredith and our important Nashville station."

Wade serves as a board member for the NAB and the Open Mobile Video Coalition. She's also a member and past chair of the CBS Television Network Affiliates Association.

"WSMV has a long history of strong ratings and service to the people of Mid-Tennessee," said Wade. "I look forward to continuing this legacy."