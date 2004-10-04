Dore Exits Rainbow for CanWest

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.’s top programmer, Kathy Dore, is jumping from the Cablevision Systems Corp. unit to Canadian media company CanWest MediaWorks.

Dore, most recently president of Rainbow Entertainment Services, is now CanWest’s president of television and radio, a newly created position overseeing the company’s broadcast television, cable channels and radio stations.

At Rainbow, Dore headed up AMC, WE: Women’s Entertainment and IFC. She first joined the company in 1982. By exiting, Dore becomes the latest in a string of Rainbow and Cablevision execs to leave the company – some voluntarily and some not – over the last 15 months.

An accounting scandal rocked Rainbow back in July 2003, resulting in the dismissal of 14 executives, including President Kate McEnroe and the GMs for AMC and WE, who were accused of misstating the operation's results by about $20 million over three years. After that, Dore, who already headed IFC, added AMC and WE: Women's Entertainment networks to her plate.

No word from Cablevision or Rainbow on Dore’s successor. In a statement, Rainbow Media President and CEO Josh Sapan said: “Kathy Dore has been a valuable contributor to Rainbow Media over the past 22 years. She has been instrumental in creating some of the most popular networks on television and has helped produce many of Rainbow Media’s successes.”