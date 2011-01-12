Dooley-Webster, Bolden-Monifa Upped at CBS

Ro Dooley-Webster has been named Boston Market Communications Director, CBS Local Media, while Akilah Bolden-Monifa has been named San Francisco Bay Area Market Communications Director, CBS Local Media. Both promotions are effective immediately and were announced by Anton Guitano, Chief Operating Officer, CBS Local Media.

Dooley-Webster, who has served as communications director at WBZ Boston and independent sister WSBK since August 2004, is assuming an expanded role that the company says "is designed to better manage and grow the public relations and public affairs functions for all of the CBS Local Media properties in the Boston market, including numerous radio properties."

"CBS has an unparalleled collection of assets in the Boston marketplace which has grown even stronger over the last year as a result of the increased collaboration between our television and radio stations and the launch of CBS Boston.com," Guitano said. "Ro has played a key role in helping our stations identify opportunities to pull together and work toward their common goals."

Bolden-Monifa, who has served as communications director at KPIX and KBCW San Francisco since December 2002, will also expand her role to manage communications at both TV and the numerous CBS radio stations in the Bay Area.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Akilah's experience and strong ties to the Bay Area media and community organizations as the spokesperson for all of our local properties," said Guitano, "and look forward to having her continue to make important contributions to the growth and success of our stations."