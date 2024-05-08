‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’ Debuts on BET Plus May 16
Original movie stars Simone Joy Jones, Nicole Richie
BET Plus said it has set May 16 as the premiere date for its original movie Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.
The movie stars Simone Joy Jones, Nicole Richie and June Squibb as the babysitter.
In the film, a seventeen year old is forced to stay home before her freshman year at Howard University to look after her three siblings. After the elderly babysitter dies, she gets a job and juggles work, family and romance.
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead is produced for BET Plus by Treehouse Pictures.
WAde Allain-Marcus is the director and Chuck Hayward is the writer. Senior executive producers are Michael Phillips, and Tova Laiter. The executive Producers are Ryan Huffman and Tyra Banks for SMiZE Productions
Also in the cast are Donnielle Tremaine Hensley, Avaamii Sledge, Carter Young, Jermaine Fowler, Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams and Miles Fowler.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.