‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’ Debuts on BET Plus May 16

'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' is coming to BET Plus

BET Plus said it has set May 16 as the premiere date for its original movie Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

The movie stars Simone Joy Jones, Nicole Richie and June Squibb as the babysitter.

In the film, a seventeen year old is forced to stay home before her freshman year at Howard University to look after her three siblings. After the elderly babysitter dies, she gets a job and juggles work, family and romance.

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead is produced for BET Plus by Treehouse Pictures.

WAde Allain-Marcus is the director and Chuck Hayward is the writer. Senior executive producers are Michael Phillips, and Tova Laiter. The executive Producers are Ryan Huffman and Tyra Banks for SMiZE Productions

Also in the cast are Donnielle Tremaine Hensley, Avaamii Sledge, Carter Young, Jermaine Fowler, Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams and Miles Fowler.