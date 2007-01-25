Dont Like the Super Bowl? Knit!
Knit one, purl two, hike!
Among the various attempts to counter-program the Super Bowl-- from Hallmark's tear-jerking Commercial-A-Thon to Howard Stern's all-wardrobe malfunction all-the-time transvestite flag football game, the DIY Network has come up with one of the more novel approaches--a Knit-A- Thon.
In what it is billing as a Knit-In on Super Knit Sunday, the network will air a marathon of series. Knitty Gritty will kick things off Feb. 4 at 5 p.m., and encourage viewers to pick up their needles and make a blanket or shawl--or even just knit something for the needy.
The Knit-in is in conjunction with charity, Warm Up America!
