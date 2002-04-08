Don't forget Where Things Stand

Where Things Stand, concise and timely updates on TV and radio issues before the Federal Communications Commission and Congress, returns to BROADCASTING & CABLE's Web site on Wednesday. Go to www. broadcastingcable.com and scroll to "Features."

Where Things Stand was, for years, a regular feature of the magazine. It covers everything from digital television to must-carry to the TV and radio ownership caps. In addition to the updates, it includes key facts about the FCC commissioners and their staffs, as well as a guide to other online resources that will help keep you briefed on what's happening.

This valuable information is compiled by Erwin G. Krasnow and Michael D. Berg, of Shook, Hardy & Bacon, two of the most prominent communications attorneys in Washington. With David Siddall, they authored FCC Lobbying: A Handbook of Insider Tips and Practical Advice.

Krasnow and Berg regularly update the information. So it is BROADCASTING & CABLE's hope that you will visit the site often —whenever you need a quick fix on where things stand in Washington.