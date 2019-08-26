Donovan to Retire from AT&T Communications Post

John Donovan, CEO of AT&T said he plans to retire effective Oct. 1.

As head of AT&T Communications, Donovan oversaw the company’s mobile, broadband and pay-TV units.

The company said a replacement for Donovan will be named soon.

“JD is a terrific leader and a tech visionary who helped drive AT&T’s leadership in connecting customers, from our 5G, fiber and FirstNet buildouts, to new products and platforms, to setting the global standard for software-defined networks,” said Randall Stephenson, AT&T’s CEO. “He led the way in encouraging his team to continuously innovate and develop their skill sets for the future. We greatly appreciate his many contributions to our company’s success and his untiring dedication to serving customers and making our communities better. JD is a good friend, and I wish him and his family all the best in the years ahead.”

Donovan joined AT&T in 2008 as chief technology officer. He was promoted to chief strategy officer and group president for AT&T Technology and Operations before taking his current job in 2017.

“It’s been my honor to lead AT&T Communications during a period of unprecedented innovation and investment in new technology that is revolutionizing how people connect with their worlds,” said Donovan. “All that we’ve accomplished is a credit to the talented women and men of AT&T, and their passion for serving our customers. I’m looking forward to the future – spending more time with my family and watching with pride as the AT&T team continues to set the pace for the industry.”