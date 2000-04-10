Donner, party of two
Filmmakers Lauren Shuler Donner and Richard Donner have signed an exclusive development deal with NBC Studios. Shuler Donner (You've Got Mail) and Donner (Lethal Weapon) will begin a two-year stint with NBC in June. NBC has a first-look deal with the Donners on a varied slate of TV products.
