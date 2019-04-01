Donnelly Named Fox Sports Senior VP, Ad Sales Marketing

Fox Sports named Dan Donnelly senior VP, ad sales marketing.

Donnelly, who had been head of the U.S. sports and entertainment division of Publicis Media, will create opportunities for brands across all Fox Sports properties.

“Having worked with Dan for nearly two decades, I know first-hand that he brings an extraordinary level of expertise in working with significant brands across big platforms in both sports and entertainment,” said Seth Winter, executive VP of sales for Fox Sports. “Dan’s reputation for innovation and his business acumen will bring tremendous value to all our partner clients.”

Winter recently joined Fox Sports from NBCUniversal as part of the formation of the new Fox, following the sale of 21st Century Fox to the Walt Disney Co. Donnelly reports to Winter.

Donnelly replaces Sarah Tourville.

Before joining Publicis, Donnelly worked at Busch Media Group.