Donaldson-Powell, take two

For the second year in a row, ABC News anchor Sam Donaldson will interview

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell during the 'Chairman's

Breakfast' at the annual National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas

April 9.

Powell appears to have liked the one-on-one format because he has continued

to use it in other appearances.

At the National Association of Television Programming Executives' NATPE 2002

in Las Vegas last week, Powell was supposed to have been interviewed by

Donaldson's colleague at ABC, Cokie Roberts, but he had to cancel the appearance

due to illness.