Donaldson-Powell, take two
For the second year in a row, ABC News anchor Sam Donaldson will interview
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell during the 'Chairman's
Breakfast' at the annual National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas
April 9.
Powell appears to have liked the one-on-one format because he has continued
to use it in other appearances.
At the National Association of Television Programming Executives' NATPE 2002
in Las Vegas last week, Powell was supposed to have been interviewed by
Donaldson's colleague at ABC, Cokie Roberts, but he had to cancel the appearance
due to illness.
