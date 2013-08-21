Donaldson Named KOB Albuquerque News Director

Michelle Donaldson, KPHO Phoenix news director, has been named news director at KOB-TV Albuquerque.

She starts Sept. 9.

She replaces John Mason, reports Rick Gevers' Newsletter, which notes that Donaldson spent eight years at KRQE, Albuquerque's CBS affiliate, before moving to KPHO in 2008.

Hubbard Broadcasting owns KOB, the NBC affiliate in DMA No. 47.