Donaldson, Lucci Among AFTRA Honorees

Veteran ABC newsman Sam Donaldson and ABC soap star Susan Lucci will receive Entertainment Excellence Awards from the American Federation of Television & Radio Artists.

They join singer Maureen McGovern in receiving the 2008 awards for AFTRA members who have made "significant contribution to American culture."

Donaldson, who has been with ABC the better part of four decades, is probably best known for his assertive questioning of presidents as White House correspondent and co-anchoring of Prime Time Live with Diane Sawyer.

Lucci plays Erica Kane on ABC's All My Children and became something of a cult favorite for an Emmy Award, which she finally won after being nominated 18 previous times without a statue.

McGovern is best know for hit single "Morning After" from the original Poseidon Adventure.

The awards will be given out Jan. 28 in New York.