Donaldson to interview Powell at NAB
For something different at this year's NAB convention, veteran ABC correspondent Sam Donaldson will interview new FCC Chairman Michael Powell at the annual Chairman's Breakfast on Tuesday, April 24 in Las Vegas. Traditionally, the event is an opportunity for the FCC Chairman to give a speech addressing broadcast issues but this year, Donaldson will ask Powell questions in a one-on-one setting.
- Paige Albiniak
