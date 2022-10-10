Donald Trump Threatens More Lawsuits Against Media
Also adds Jan. 6 committee to his potential legal targets
Donald Trump says he plans to file lawsuits against "a large number" of news outlets, just as he has against CNN.
In an e-mail to supporters, the former president said those other news outlets--he did not identify them -- were guilty of "lies, defamation, and wrongdoing," including as it pertains to "The Big Lie."
Also: Donald Trump Sues CNN for Defamation
Trump's history of litigiousness is well documented. In fact, in the run-up to the 2016 election, USA Today reported (opens in new tab), based on its analysis of legal filings, that Trump had been involved in "at least" 3,500 legal actions over the previous three decades, which they said was a record for a candidate.
In seeking donations, the Trump e-mail added that Trump is considering filing suit against the special Jan. 6 selection committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, which he said was also part of his effort to "stand up to Fake News and the Mainstream Media."
Trump claims the committee ignored that he had authorized troops to be deployed to ensure the Capitol's safety. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
