Donald Trump Threatens More Lawsuits Against Media

Donald Trump says he plans to file lawsuits against "a large number" of news outlets, just as he has against CNN.

In an e-mail to supporters, the former president said those other news outlets--he did not identify them -- were guilty of "lies, defamation, and wrongdoing," including as it pertains to "The Big Lie."

Also: Donald Trump Sues CNN for Defamation

Trump's history of litigiousness is well documented. In fact, in the run-up to the 2016 election, USA Today reported (opens in new tab), based on its analysis of legal filings, that Trump had been involved in "at least" 3,500 legal actions over the previous three decades, which they said was a record for a candidate.

In seeking donations, the Trump e-mail added that Trump is considering filing suit against the special Jan. 6 selection committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, which he said was also part of his effort to "stand up to Fake News and the Mainstream Media."

Trump claims the committee ignored that he had authorized troops to be deployed to ensure the Capitol's safety. ■