Donald Trump Sues CNN for Defamation

Former President Donald Trump, who has a reputation for being litigious, is litigating again. He said he has filed suit against CNN for “defaming and slandering my name.”

Trump does not like the characterization of his unsubstantiated election-fraud claims as the “big lie,” although that term has become one in fairly common parlance, used by numerous news outlets to describe his ongoing attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

But Trump has long had a particular axe to grind with CNN — which used to be helmed by Trump’s former NBC boss, Jeff Zucker — and continues to wield this weapon to try and raise money.

Announcing the “BREAKING” news of his lawsuit in an email solicitation for money, Trump said, “They’ve called me a LIAR, and so far, I’ve been proven RIGHT about EVERYTHING,” the latter statement likely safe as “puffery,” which is something that no reasonable person would conclude is a serious claim.

Trump asked his supporters to rush money to show they stand with him and his lawsuit.

That email followed one sent Monday (October 3) in which Trump asked for a donation in exchange for becoming one of his “Speech Defenders,” defending the former president, he said, from Big Tech and its “media puppets” for mercilessly censoring him. The email showed an “official Trump Free Speech Defenders” badge (pictured), but it was not clear if a real version was a premium for handing over the money. ▪️