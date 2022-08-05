Trump Says He is Suing CNN, Other Outlets
Comes in one of many fund-raising e-mails from Trump PAC
Former President Donald Trump, whose allegations, without evidence, that the 2020 election was rigged helped fuel the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, has signaled he plans to sue CNN for its "fake news."
But given that the news came in the form of one of innumerable fund-raising e-mails from the President and his as-of-yet non-campaign, it could be yet another effort to raise money for a possible 2024 run.
"I have notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit," Trump said, citing its "repeated defamatory statements against me."
He also said he would be launching lawsuits against other media outlets he claimed defamed him and "defrauded the public."
That was followed by the funding request, couched this way: "I’m calling on my best and most dedicated supporters to add their names to stand with me in my impending LAWSUIT against Fake News CNN." The "add your name" page also requests an accompanying donation, with $250 emphasized and "monthly" recommended.
Trump has been hawking T-shirts and medallions and hats and much more in an effort to raise money for the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee (PAC). ■
