Donald Thurston Dies

Donald Thurston, one-time NAB joint board chairman and a former radio broadcaster with Berkshire Broadcasting, died Monday, according to NAB executive VP Dennis Wharton.



Thurston, who was joint board chairman in 1977-1979, also served as chairman of the board of directors of BMI, which collects and distributes license fees for songwriters, composers and music publishers, and was a member of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

