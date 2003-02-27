Donahue scolds MSNBC

After MSNBC canceled his prime-time talk show, spurned cable news host Phil

Donahue struck back this week, accusing management of trying to imitate Fox News Channel

and not being patient enough with his show.

Donahue, who hosted his last show Monday, said The New York Times'

op-ed page features a variety of views on possible war on Iraq and "MSNBC's

voice should be no less diverse."

The recent hirings of conservative voices like Mike Savage, Dick Armey and Joe

Scarborough, he continued, "suggest a strategy to out-fox Fox."

And despite some ratings growth for his show, Donahue said, "Alas, our

numbers and our upward trend were, in the view of management, not good enough or

fast enough."

He wished the program who takes his place -- for now a second hour of Lester

Holt's Countdown: Iraq newscast -- "longer time in the ring and a more

patient management team loudly cheering on from the corner. This is the only way

for a cable host on MSNBC to have any chance of being a contender."

Most of Donahue's staff, MSNBC said, will be reassigned to other shows.