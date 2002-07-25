Donahue nudges Chung
Phil Donahue was back in his element Wednesday night, taking his MSNBC show on the
road to Houston before an audience of 500 former Enron Corp. and WorldCom Inc.
employees.
Donahue notched a 0.7 for the Houston town-hall meeting July 24. It's a
welcome uptick since his ratings slumped to a 0.4 July 19 and July 22, according
to Nielsen Media Research data. And it was good enough to beat Cable News Network's Connie
Chung Tonight, which recorded a 0.5 rating.
Since Donahue launched July 15, he and Chung have been in a see-saw ratings
battle.
Connie Chung Tonight grabbed higher ratings in three recent outings, with
a 0.6 July 19 and 0.8 ratings July 22 and 23.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.