Donahue nudges Chung

Phil Donahue was back in his element Wednesday night, taking his MSNBC show on the

road to Houston before an audience of 500 former Enron Corp. and WorldCom Inc.

employees.

Donahue notched a 0.7 for the Houston town-hall meeting July 24. It's a

welcome uptick since his ratings slumped to a 0.4 July 19 and July 22, according

to Nielsen Media Research data. And it was good enough to beat Cable News Network's Connie

Chung Tonight, which recorded a 0.5 rating.

Since Donahue launched July 15, he and Chung have been in a see-saw ratings

battle.

Connie Chung Tonight grabbed higher ratings in three recent outings, with

a 0.6 July 19 and 0.8 ratings July 22 and 23.