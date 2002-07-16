Donahue , no firecracker

Phil Donahue's return to television, while not exactly triumphant, was good

enough for second place in the competitive 8 p.m. EST time slot.

Donahue notched a 0.9 rating for his MSNBC debut Monday night, according to

Nielsen Media Research data.

The talk-show veteran edged out Cable News Network's Connie Chung, who registered a 0.8

rating.

Both, however, trailed well behind Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly, who

continued his dominance with an 2.1 rating and 2.3 million viewers.

Backed by a heavy promotional blitz, Donahue attracted 1.1 million

viewers, compared with 805,000 tuning into watch Chung. The two shows were closer

in household delivery, though, with Chung eeking out about 12,000 more

households.

MSNBC's second new offering, Jerry Nachman, didn't fare nearly as well. At 7

p.m., Nachman mustered a 0.3 rating with 231,000 households.

CNN's Crossfire, in an above-average outing, notched a 0.6 with

519,000 households.

Fox News won the time slot, though, with Shepard Smith's show grabbing a 1.1

rating with 874,000 households.

Reaction from television writers to Donahue's premiere ranged from critical

to sympathetic.

Of Donahue's Pledge of Allegiance debate with conservative commentator Pat

Buchanan, Newsday's Verne Gay remarked, "more gas -- noisy gas, at that."

Of another segment featuring former United Nations inspector Scott Ritter and Sen. James

Inhoffe (R-Okla.) squaring off over attacking Iraq, Associated Press television

writer Frazier Moore said Donahue "proved too much of a gentleman (or was he a

bit rusty?) to properly officiate the debate."

Donahue also dished on Major League Baseball with sports broadcaster Bob

Costas and interviewed the widow of slain CIA agent Mike Spann. (Spann's father

appeared on Connie Chung Tonight and The O'Reilly Factor).