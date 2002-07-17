Donahue knocks Chung in ratings

Phil Donahue bested Connie Chung again Tuesday night in the battle for

second place at 8 p.m. among the news channels.

Donahue notched a 0.7 rating with 700,000 viewers in his second outing on

MSNBC, while Connie Chung Tonight on CNN also registered a 0.7 and 676,000 viewers, according to

Nielsen Media Research.

Donahue's marks slipped from his Monday night debut,

when he logged a 0.9 rating and 1.1 million viewers.

Fox News Channel's The O'Reilly Factor remained the hour's top-rated

show, harvesting a 1.9 rating Tuesday night with 1.9 million viewers.

In addition to Donahue, MSNBC retooled other parts of its prime time

schedule as of July 15.

New York media vet Jerry Nachman's new 7 p.m. show mustered a 0.3 rating

Tuesday, matching its debut rating.

Hardball with Chris Matthews, now an exclusive MSNBC

show at 9 p.m., registered a 0.5 rating Monday and Tuesday.

Ashleigh Banfield's 10 p.m. traveling show aired from

Baghdad, Iraq Tuesday, earning a 0.4 rating.