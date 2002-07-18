Donahue elbows Chung , again

For the third straight night, MSNBC's new silver-haired star Phil Donahue

beat out his CNN rival Connie Chung.

Donahue notched a 0.7 Nielsen Media Research rating Wednesday night with

628,000 viewers, while Connie Chung Tonight harvested a 0.6 rating and

607,000 viewers.

Over on the Fox News Channel, Bill O'Reilly kept up his strangle-hold on the

8 p.m. hour, grabbing a 2.0 rating and 2.1 million viewers.

Since his July 15 premiere, Donahue is averaging a 0.8 rating and 812,000

viewers. Chung's three-day average was a 0.7 with 695,000 viewers, and O'Reilly

was in front with a 2.0 rating and 2.1 million viewers.