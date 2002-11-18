Donahue departure could signal schedule shuffle
With industry talk of Phil Donahue's imminent departure from MSNBC growing
louder, word has it that the third-place cable news channel has been talking
about possible backup scenarios for the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot currently occupied
by his much-touted talker.
Any changes could come by the end of the year.
If there has to be some near-term schedule shuffling, it could prove simply a
placeholder schedule.
Outgoing Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura is apparently
joining MSNBC come spring to host a prime time talk show, although there's no
official word of a deal with Ventura yet.
Stay tuned.
