Donahue departure could signal schedule shuffle

With industry talk of Phil Donahue's imminent departure from MSNBC growing

louder, word has it that the third-place cable news channel has been talking

about possible backup scenarios for the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot currently occupied

by his much-touted talker.

Any changes could come by the end of the year.

If there has to be some near-term schedule shuffling, it could prove simply a

placeholder schedule.

Outgoing Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura is apparently

joining MSNBC come spring to host a prime time talk show, although there's no

official word of a deal with Ventura yet.

Stay tuned.