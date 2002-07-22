Donahue , Chung ratings slugfest continues
One week after Phil Donahue's new MSNBC show launched, he and Connie Chung are
slugging it out for second place at 8 p.m.
From July 15 through 19, MSNBC's Donahue averaged a 0.7 household rating with 660,000
viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research
data.
Connie Chung
Tonight on Cable News Network matched that
household rating but pulled in 710,000 total viewers.
Chung also bested Donahue in delivery, attracting
126,000 more households.
Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly maintained his stranglehold on first place,
with his The O'Reilly Factor harvesting an average 2.0 rating and 2.1 million viewers.
Over at MSNBC, Donahue is a welcome injection to prime time. In the 8
p.m. hour, Donahue drew 86 percent more viewers to MSNBC compared with the
second quarter.
Always in his element before an audience, Donahue is taking his MSNBC show on
the road for the first time. On July 24, he travels to Houston to host a live
town-hall meeting with former Enron Corp. workers.
Donahue will be joined by journalist Molly Ivins and
consumer advocate Ralph Nader, whom Donahue stumped for in the 2000 presidential
campaign.
