Donahue , Chung ratings slugfest continues

One week after Phil Donahue's new MSNBC show launched, he and Connie Chung are

slugging it out for second place at 8 p.m.

From July 15 through 19, MSNBC's Donahue averaged a 0.7 household rating with 660,000

viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research

data.

Connie Chung

Tonight on Cable News Network matched that

household rating but pulled in 710,000 total viewers.

Chung also bested Donahue in delivery, attracting

126,000 more households.

Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly maintained his stranglehold on first place,

with his The O'Reilly Factor harvesting an average 2.0 rating and 2.1 million viewers.

Over at MSNBC, Donahue is a welcome injection to prime time. In the 8

p.m. hour, Donahue drew 86 percent more viewers to MSNBC compared with the

second quarter.

Always in his element before an audience, Donahue is taking his MSNBC show on

the road for the first time. On July 24, he travels to Houston to host a live

town-hall meeting with former Enron Corp. workers.

Donahue will be joined by journalist Molly Ivins and

consumer advocate Ralph Nader, whom Donahue stumped for in the 2000 presidential

campaign.