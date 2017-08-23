‘Don’t Be Tardy…’ Back on Bravo Oct. 6

Bravo offers up a double episode premiere of Don’t Be Tardy…, about the Biermann family and their adventures, Oct. 6. Star Kim Zolciak-Biermann was an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her husband Kroy Biermann played linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2015.



Kim and Kroy are back with their six kids, three dogs and, according to Bravo, “outrageous fun.” Kroy has taken a break from football to spend more time at home. Among the kids, Brielle is getting the knack of being Kim’s personal assistant.



The show premiered in 2012 and has aired five seasons.



Don’t Be Tardy… is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin and David St. John the executive producers. Stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are also executive producers.