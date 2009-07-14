Don Ohlmeyer Appointed ESPN Ombudsman

Iconic TV sports and entertainment producer Don Ohlmeyer has been named ombudsman for ESPN.

It is an 18-month stint during which he will critique and analyze ESPN content.

Ohlmeyer succeeds former New York Times sports editor Le Anne Schreiber, whose ombudsman term had expired.

Ohmeyer retired in 1999 as president, NBC West Coast. He is a former sports executive producer at NBC and was a producer of Olympic broadcasts on ABC (co-owned with ESPN) as well as Monday Night Football. He also worked on ABC's Wide World of Sports and developed SuperStars.

Shows launched under his tenure as NBC president included Friends, ER, Homicide, and Frasier.