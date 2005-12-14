Don King Touts TV Bouts For Troops
Boxing promoter Don King told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Wednesday that he is trying to stage some televised boxing matches for U.S. troops in Iraq.
King says he is trying to get a TV network to cover the bouts, which he hopes would be held under the auspices of the USO.
King, who is an unabashed fan of President George W. Bush, said he is in Washington to talk about his plans with the Bush administration.
