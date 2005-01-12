Don King Sues ESPN for $2.5 Billion

Boxing promoter Don King has sued ESPN for $2.5 billion, charging that he was defamed in a SportsCentury biography of him.

King charges that the May 14, 2004, airing of the bio "intentionally and recklessly portrayed Don King in a false light," Reuters reported.

The suit was filed in Florida against ESPN parent Disney.

ESPN spokesman Mike Soltys said he had not seen a copy of the complaint, so was not in a position to comment, but he added that SportsCentury is "a Peabody and Emmy award winning series of more than 250 biographies that is widely respected for its journalistic quality.