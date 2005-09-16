Don Giovanni Dons Mouse Ears

Disney Channel’s newest kids series wants to turn preschoolers on to the finer things in life. Blending animation with multimedia, Little Einsteins revolves around classical music and famous works of art.

The educational series follows four kids who must overcome challenges using their noggins—and a knowledge of the art world.

In Einsteins' debut episode, set to air Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. on Disney Channel, main character Leo has his baton stolen while conducting a rendition of Edvard Grieg’s “Peer Gynt” for his friends. Later, the kids encounter a forest of animals—actually, Edward Hicks’ paining “A Peaceable Kingdom”—while searching for the baton. They must traverse Mount St. Helens, an Orca whale and an Alaskan mountain peak before retrieving the baton from the thief, who just happens to be an eagle.

Then network will premiere the show's first two half-hour episodes on Oct. 9.

After the prime time exposure, the show will settle into a regular time slot every day at 8 a.m., as part of the channel’s “Playhouse Disney” block. (The episode repeats at 12:30 a.m.).

A production of Curious Pictures, Little Einsteins is executive produced by Eric Weiner (JoJo's Circus, Dora the Explorer) with Valeria Lovelace (a Dora vet and former head of research for Sesame Street) serving as curriculum advisor, and preschool educator Cordelia Bergamo is the musical advisor.